U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Arthur Padilla, chief faculty advisor, Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, provides instruction during the Sergeants School Director’s cup 4-22, MCBH, March 30, 2022. The Director’s Cup is a squad competition conducted the day prior to graduation in order to boost morale, promote team building and reinforce esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 21:51
|Photo ID:
|7117432
|VIRIN:
|220330-M-I0954-1029
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.36 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeants School 4-22 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
