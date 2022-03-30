U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Arthur Padilla, chief faculty advisor, Staff Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, provides instruction during the Sergeants School Director’s cup 4-22, MCBH, March 30, 2022. The Director’s Cup is a squad competition conducted the day prior to graduation in order to boost morale, promote team building and reinforce esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 This work, Sergeants School 4-22 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS