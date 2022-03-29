Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons [Image 4 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Stewart Hammons, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities on the Air Staff, uses a Virtual Reality headset programed to teach MQ-9 Reaper student pilots, March 29, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The VR headset shows a view of the controls for a MQ-9 as if the user was in the seat of its cockpit and guides them through the controls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

