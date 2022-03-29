Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons

Brig. Gen. Stewart Hammons, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities on the Air Staff, uses a Virtual Reality headset programed to teach MQ-9 Reaper student pilots, March 29, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The VR headset shows a view of the controls for a MQ-9 as if the user was in the seat of its cockpit and guides them through the controls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

