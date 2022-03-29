Brig. Gen. Stewart Hammons, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities on the Air Staff, uses a Virtual Reality headset programed to teach MQ-9 Reaper student pilots, March 29, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The VR headset shows a view of the controls for a MQ-9 as if the user was in the seat of its cockpit and guides them through the controls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 12:54
|Photo ID:
|7116512
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-ID578-1054
|Resolution:
|7435x4182
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
