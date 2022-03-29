Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons

(Left to right) Daniel Cass, 49th Operations Group director of operations, Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Lenz, superintendent of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities on the Air Staff, and Brig. Gen. Stewart Hammons, director of RPA and Airborne ISR capabilities on the Air Staff, speak in a heritage room under construction, March 29, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The construction is a part of the reconstruction project for a new location to house all three of Holloman’s MQ-9 Reaper squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

