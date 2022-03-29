Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons [Image 1 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    (Left to right) Daniel Cass, 49th Operations Group director of operations, Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Lenz, superintendent of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities on the Air Staff, and Brig. Gen. Stewart Hammons, director of RPA and Airborne ISR capabilities on the Air Staff, speak in a heritage room under construction, March 29, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The construction is a part of the reconstruction project for a new location to house all three of Holloman’s MQ-9 Reaper squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 12:54
    Photo ID: 7116509
    VIRIN: 220329-F-ID578-1021
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons
    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons
    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons
    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT