Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons

(Left to right) Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Lenz, superintendent of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities on the Air Staff, and Brig. Gen. Stewart Hammons, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne ISR capabilities on the Air Staff, view a MQ-9 Reaper desktop simulator, March 29, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Hammons and Lenz visited Holloman to gain a deeper understanding of RPA operations and the training pipeline at Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

