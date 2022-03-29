Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons [Image 3 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    (Left to right) Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Lenz, superintendent of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities on the Air Staff, and Brig. Gen. Stewart Hammons, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne ISR capabilities on the Air Staff, view a MQ-9 Reaper desktop simulator, March 29, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Hammons and Lenz visited Holloman to gain a deeper understanding of RPA operations and the training pipeline at Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 12:54
    Photo ID: 7116511
    VIRIN: 220329-F-ID578-1064
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

