A Virtual Reality headset rests on a table in front of Brig. Gen. Stewart Hammons, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities on the Air Staff, March 29, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. While at the 16th Attack Squadron Hammons was briefed on how the MQ-9 Reaper squadrons are innovating the learning process using technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 12:54 Photo ID: 7116510 VIRIN: 220329-F-ID578-1050 Resolution: 6975x3923 Size: 1.61 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.