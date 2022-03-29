Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons [Image 2 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A Virtual Reality headset rests on a table in front of Brig. Gen. Stewart Hammons, director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities on the Air Staff, March 29, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. While at the 16th Attack Squadron Hammons was briefed on how the MQ-9 Reaper squadrons are innovating the learning process using technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    VIRIN: 220329-F-ID578-1050
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Hammons Tours Holloman MQ-9 Squadrons [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force

