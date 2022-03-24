Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC shooters compete for top shot

    KMC shooters compete for top shot

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Husted, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge, grades participants at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 24, 2022. Out of a total of 120 participants, only 12 walked away with a bronze rifle excellence in competition medal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 08:20
    Photo ID: 7115916
    VIRIN: 220324-F-VY348-0139
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC shooters compete for top shot [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CATM
    Kapaun Air Station
    569th USFPS
    569th U.S. Force Police Squadron

