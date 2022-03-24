KMC shooters compete for top shot

A U.S. Air Force Airman fires a weapon during a competition at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 24, 2022. Throughout the competition, shooters were graded on a multitude of positions testing their accuracy and their ability to adapt and overcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 03.24.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE