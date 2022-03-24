A U.S. Air Force Airman fires a weapon during a competition at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 24, 2022. Throughout the competition, shooters were graded on a multitude of positions testing their accuracy and their ability to adapt and overcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 08:20
|Photo ID:
|7115922
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-VY348-0045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KMC shooters compete for top shot [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
