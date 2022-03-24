U.S. Space Force Sgt. Kevin Arel, 721st Mobility Support Squadron client system technician, reviews test shots at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 24, 2022. Over the course of two days, a total of 120 shooters participated in a shooting competition where the top 10 percent with the best accuracy were awarded a Bronze rifle excellence in competition medal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 08:20
|Photo ID:
|7115914
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-VY348-0074
|Resolution:
|4187x3839
|Size:
|668.39 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KMC shooters compete for top shot [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS
