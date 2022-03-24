KMC shooters compete for top shot

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Kevin Arel, 721st Mobility Support Squadron client system technician, reviews test shots at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 24, 2022. Over the course of two days, a total of 120 shooters participated in a shooting competition where the top 10 percent with the best accuracy were awarded a Bronze rifle excellence in competition medal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 03.24.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE