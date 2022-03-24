U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Farmer, 721 Mission Support Squadron client system operator, shoots a weapon at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 24, 2022. A total of three targets are given to each contestant in order to test them on the prone, kneeling and standing positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 08:20 Photo ID: 7115906 VIRIN: 220324-F-VY348-0041 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.38 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KMC shooters compete for top shot [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.