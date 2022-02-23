A Member of 1-10 Special Forces Group (Airborne) participates in maneuvering drills in preparation for their participation in II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF)’s Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Sweden in February. 1-10 SFG(A) attended the Swedish Armed Forces Subarctic Warfare Center in order to prepare for Marine-led exercise. Certification included maneuvering on skis, snowmobiles, and on foot in austere environments like the high north. This training in support of Cold Response ensured all allies and partners were able to face the demanding training scenarios faced throughout the exercise throughout Norway.

(U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Margaret Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 05:12 Photo ID: 7115762 VIRIN: 240222-A-GO187-007 Resolution: 5600x4480 Size: 3.29 MB Location: SE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cold Response 22 [Image 17 of 17], by CPT Margaret Collins DuTart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.