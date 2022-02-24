Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Response 22 [Image 14 of 17]

    Cold Response 22

    SWEDEN

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Collins DuTart 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Members of 1-10 Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in maneuvering drills in preparation for their participation in II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF)’s Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Sweden in February. 1-10 SFG(A) attended the Swedish Armed Forces Subarctic Warfare Center in order to prepare for Marine-led exercise. Certification included maneuvering on skis, snowmobiles, and on foot in austere environments like the high north. This training in support of Cold Response ensured all allies and partners were able to face the demanding training scenarios faced throughout the exercise throughout Norway. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Margaret Collins)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    SOCEUR
    Green Baret
    Close quarters battle receiver (M4A1 carbine extremely short barrel variant)
    Mk 18 Mod 0 carbine
    MK 18 Mod - CQBR CQB assault rifle
    MK 18 Mod - CQBR
    Cold Response 22
    haley strategic

