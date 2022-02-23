Cold Response 22

A member of 1-10 Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct emergency shelter training in support of II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF)’s Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Sweden in February. The training took place at the Swedish Armed Forces Subarctic Warfare Center in preparation for the team’s participation with U.S. Marines and Norwegian Special Forces and was designed to enhance survival skills in austere environments like the high north.

(U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Margaret Collins)

