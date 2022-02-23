Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cold Response 22 [Image 7 of 17]

    Cold Response 22

    SWEDEN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Collins DuTart 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A member of 1-10 Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct emergency shelter training in support of II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF)’s Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Sweden in February. The training took place at the Swedish Armed Forces Subarctic Warfare Center in preparation for the team’s participation with U.S. Marines and Norwegian Special Forces and was designed to enhance survival skills in austere environments like the high north.
    (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Margaret Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 05:13
    Photo ID: 7115761
    VIRIN: 240222-A-GO187-004
    Resolution: 5533x3689
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Response 22 [Image 17 of 17], by CPT Margaret Collins DuTart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22
    Cold Response 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT