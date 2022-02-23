Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Response 22 [Image 12 of 17]

    Cold Response 22

    SWEDEN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Collins DuTart 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Member of 1-10 Special Forces Group (Airborne) participates in maneuvering drills in preparation for their participation in II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF)’s Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Sweden in February. 1-10 SFG(A) attended the Swedish Armed Forces Subarctic Warfare Center in order to prepare for Marine-led exercise. Certification included maneuvering on skis, snowmobiles, and on foot in austere environments like the high north. This training in support of Cold Response ensured all allies and partners were able to face the demanding training scenarios faced throughout the exercise throughout Norway. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Margaret Collins)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 05:13
    Photo ID: 7115766
    VIRIN: 240222-A-GO187-014
    Resolution: 5401x3601
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Response 22 [Image 17 of 17], by CPT Margaret Collins DuTart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCEUR

