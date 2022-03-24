A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operator, assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group, forward controls rotary wing Close Air Support during exercise Bull Run 2022 at Bondary, Poland, March 24, 2022. The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing TACP operators bring timely and relevant battlespace awareness from the forward edge in support of NATO allies and partners. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 02:04
|Photo ID:
|7115453
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-F3261-1003
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|BONDARY, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT