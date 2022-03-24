A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operator, assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group, forward controls rotary wing Close Air Support during exercise Bull Run 2022 at Bondary, Poland, March 24, 2022. The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing TACP operators bring timely and relevant battlespace awareness from the forward edge in support of NATO allies and partners. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 02:04 Photo ID: 7115453 VIRIN: 220324-F-F3261-1003 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 3.59 MB Location: BONDARY, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.