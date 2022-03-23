A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operator, assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group, and U.S. Army Joint Fires Observers train alongside Polish TACP personnel during exercise Bull Run 2022 at Bondary, Poland, March 23, 2022. The 4th ASOG TACP operators worked with NATO allies on the border of Poland and Belarus to conduct forward controlled Close Air Support with precision strikes and air assault tactics, techniques and procedures. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 02:04 Photo ID: 7115452 VIRIN: 220323-F-F3261-1002 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 607.67 KB Location: BONDARY, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.