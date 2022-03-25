Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022 [Image 4 of 4]

    4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022

    BONDARY, POLAND

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operator, assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group, and a U.S. Army Joint Fires Observer perform Close Air Support procedures during exercise Bull Run 2022 at Bondary, Poland, March 25, 2022. The 4th ASOG TACP operators worked with NATO allies on the border of Poland and Belarus to conduct forward controlled CAS with precision strikes and air assault tactics, techniques and procedures. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 02:04
    Photo ID: 7115454
    VIRIN: 220325-F-F3261-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: BONDARY, PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022
    4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022
    4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022
    4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    NATO
    Tactical Air Control Party
    TACP
    CAS
    allies
    Poland
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Close Air Support
    4th Air Support Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT