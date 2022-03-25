4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operator, assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group, and a U.S. Army Joint Fires Observer perform Close Air Support procedures during exercise Bull Run 2022 at Bondary, Poland, March 25, 2022. The 4th ASOG TACP operators worked with NATO allies on the border of Poland and Belarus to conduct forward controlled CAS with precision strikes and air assault tactics, techniques and procedures. (Courtesy photo)

