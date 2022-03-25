4 ASOG: Exercise Bull Run 2022

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operator, assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group, conducts forward controlled rotary wing Close Air Support during exercise Bull Run 2022 at Bondary, Poland, March 25, 2022. The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing TACP operators exercise mission command from the forward edge to direct and synchronize air operations in support of NATO allies and partners. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 03.25.2022
Location: BONDARY, PL
by SrA John Wright