Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salinas Valley Air Show [Image 2 of 5]

    Salinas Valley Air Show

    SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office set up an informational booth at the Salinas Valley Air Show to showcase the installation’s history and mission. The booth was staffed by the PAO staff, and Soldiers who volunteered to engage with public, October 30-31, 2021. FHL PAO intern Akuaha Moreno is shown engaging with public during event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 00:42
    Photo ID: 7115359
    VIRIN: 211030-A-OV743-991
    Resolution: 960x566
    Size: 76.74 KB
    Location: SALINAS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salinas Valley Air Show [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salinas Valley Air Show
    Salinas Valley Air Show
    Salinas Valley Air Show
    Salinas Valley Air Show
    Salinas Valley Air Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Salinas Valley Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT