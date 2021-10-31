The Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office set up an informational booth at the Salinas Valley Air Show to showcase the installation’s history and mission. The booth was staffed by the PAO staff, and Soldiers who volunteered to engage with public, October 30-31, 2021. FHL PA Officer Amy Phillips is shown engaging with public.

