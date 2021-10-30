Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salinas Valley Air Show [Image 5 of 5]

    Salinas Valley Air Show

    SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2021

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Army Recruiters from Salinas set up a table next to Fort Hunter Liggett's display at the Salinas Valley Airshow, Oct 30, 2021.

    US Army
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Salinas Valley Air Show

