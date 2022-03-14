Naval Base San Diego Harbor Patrol Unit Conducts Ride Check With Commanding Officer

220314-N-MJ716-1311 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Byron Mead pilots a “Metal Shark” security boat during a high speed turn. HPU patrols the base’s bay side perimeter and is responsible for maintaining the security of the ships, piers, and personnel on the waterfront. NBSD is celebrating 100 years of operation in San Diego since it was stood up in 1922. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

