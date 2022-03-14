Naval Base San Diego Harbor Patrol Unit Conducts Ride Check With Commanding Officer

220314-N-MJ716-1059 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2022) Capt. Ted Carlson (left), Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) commanding officer, conducts a ride check in a “Metal Shark” security boat with the NBSD Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU). HPU patrols the base’s bay side perimeter and is responsible for maintaining the security of the ships, piers, and personnel on the waterfront. NBSD is celebrating 100 years of operation in San Diego since it was stood up in 1922. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

