    Naval Base San Diego Harbor Patrol Unit Conducts Ride Check With Commanding Officer [Image 1 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Haist 

    Naval Base San Diego

    220314-N-MJ716-1059 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2022) Capt. Ted Carlson (left), Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) commanding officer, conducts a ride check in a “Metal Shark” security boat with the NBSD Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU). HPU patrols the base’s bay side perimeter and is responsible for maintaining the security of the ships, piers, and personnel on the waterfront. NBSD is celebrating 100 years of operation in San Diego since it was stood up in 1922. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base San Diego Harbor Patrol Unit Conducts Ride Check With Commanding Officer [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Base San Diego

    Naval Base San Diego
    Harbor Patrol Unit
    Navy Region Southwest

