220314-N-MJ716-1205 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael L. Kennedy mounts the M240b machine gun at the bow of a “Metal Shark” security boat during a simulated small boat attack drill. HPU patrols the base’s bay side perimeter and is responsible for maintaining the security of the ships, piers, and personnel on the waterfront. NBSD is celebrating 100 years of operation in San Diego since it was stood up in 1922. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 21:44 Photo ID: 7114905 VIRIN: 220314-N-MJ716-1205 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.62 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base San Diego Harbor Patrol Unit Conducts Ride Check With Commanding Officer [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.