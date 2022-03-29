Navy Harbor Security Team on Patrol in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - At sea, United States Navy ships are floating fortresses; armed to the teeth, alert, and manned for battle. Each class of ship is equipped with a different set of armaments tailored to its mission and capabilities. However, in port the Navy’s battle groups are potentially vulnerable and that’s where specialized harbor security teams come in.



At the end of the workday, these war ships are manned by what is known as a duty section. When Sailor’s head home at the end of the workday, a portion of the crew stay behind to maintain security and conduct maintenance and training. To supplement the ship’s crew, the Navy utilizes a harbor patrol security division to protect the ships, piers, and personnel at the base’s waterfront. The Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) harbor patrol unit is responsible for guarding the largest congregation of U.S. Navy ships on the west coast. NBSD has a pier line that is almost two miles long and is homeport to between 50 to 60 ships, depending on homeport shifts, commissionings and decommissionings. But NBSD harbor patrol’s area of responsibility does not stop there.



“The mission of harbor patrol is to secure the waterfront for all three installations in the metro area, Naval Base Coronado, Naval Base Point Loma, and Naval Base San Diego,” said Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Bernard Hyppolite, the leading chief petty officer for NBSD’s harbor patrol unit. “We are very unique; we are the only harbor security that does that.”



Harbor security is a different operating environment than land-based security, which typically has security force Sailor’s tied to more stationary posts. Each harbor security team covers a large area and is capable of quickly covering large distances when needed, but operating a Navy security boat is no simple task. Each boat becomes its own coordinated unit, with each member playing a vital role. The team member steering the boat, and who is ultimately in charge and responsible for the vessel, is the coxswain. The coxswain must be able to expertly operate the boat, and effectively lead its crewmembers.



“Harbor security is very different in the aspect that we are not only in charge of guarding a specific post, we are responsible for providing security to every base’s waterfront, PSBs [portable security barriers], and all Navy assets,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Byron Mead, a NBSD harbor patrol security boat coxswain. “So, with that comes its own aspects and challenges, such as being able to safely operate a Navy security boat.”



Manning a security boat requires dedicated schooling and specific qualifications, and the team must stay up to date with constant training to maintain their qualifications and hone their skills.



“We conduct monthly training to maintain our proficiency. We also do quarterly, semiannual and annual drills with all three installations with different scenarios and threat environments to maintain our skills and qualifications,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jacob Engle, the harbor security boat training supervisor. “My favorite part is getting out on the water and training the guys. Watching them get more comfortable with the boat and seeing them overall improve to become better operators is the most fun part of the job.”



Harbor patrol trains to prepare for any security threat they could face, but fortunately, most days are calm, with the majority of offenders being boating hobbyist, fishermen, and crabbers that linger a little to close to the bases security barrier. With a flashing of the security boat’s lights, and a hailing from the loudspeaker, harbor patrol gets their attention and directs them away. Most incidents are resolved quickly and amicably, but if a threat ever comes by way of water to one of San Diego’s naval bases, harbor patrol will be ready to meet it head on.



“The job is very challenging and very demanding. It’s good that most of the time no security threats are taking place. But, God forbid, if they do, these Sailors are the first line of defense,” said Hyppolite. “It can be a thankless job, but I appreciate them every day for what they do.”

