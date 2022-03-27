Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin [Image 11 of 11]

    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Airman with 22nd Airlift Squadron, Air Mobility Command, signals to the loadmaster of a Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy during a movement of equipment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The C-5M will be moving U.S. Marine Corps equipment from Darwin to Okinawa, Japan, an initiative by Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, ensuring the equipment is operational to maintain a credible crisis and contingency-ready force that can contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 22:13
    Photo ID: 7114893
    VIRIN: 220327-M-NR281-1867
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Australia
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    C-5 Super Galaxy
    MRF-D
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT