Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin [Image 4 of 11]

    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 and U.S. Airmen with 22nd Airlift Squadron, Air Mobility Command, load a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement into a Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy during a movement of equipment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The C-5M will be moving U.S. Marine Corps equipment from Darwin to Okinawa, Japan, an initiative by MRF-D 22, ensuring the equipment is operational to maintain a credible crisis and contingency-ready force that can contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 22:12
    Photo ID: 7114885
    VIRIN: 220327-M-NR281-1251
    Resolution: 3984x5976
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin
    C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Australia
    Air Mobility Command
    C-5 Super Galaxy
    USMCNews
    MRF-D 22
    Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT