A Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy, operated by the 22nd Airlift Squadron, Air Mobility Command, sits on the runway while being refueled during a movement of equipment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The C-5M will be moving U.S. Marine Corps equipment from Darwin to Okinawa, Japan, an initiative by Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, ensuring the equipment is operational to maintain a credible crisis and contingency-ready force that can contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 22:12
|Photo ID:
|7114892
|VIRIN:
|220327-M-NR281-1885
|Resolution:
|4398x5497
|Size:
|10.53 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
