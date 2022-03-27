U.S. Airmen with 22nd Airlift Squadron, Air Mobility Command, and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, push a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement into place inside of a Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy during a movement of equipment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The C-5M will be moving U.S. Marine Corps equipment from Darwin to Okinawa, Japan, an initiative by MRF-D 22, ensuring the equipment is operational to maintain a credible crisis and contingency-ready force that can contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 22:12 Photo ID: 7114887 VIRIN: 220327-M-NR281-1299 Resolution: 5976x3984 Size: 13.88 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C5 Galaxy Cargo Operations at RAAF Base Darwin [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.