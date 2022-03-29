The 5th SFAB Deputy Commander presents certificate to Washington State Patrol

The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Deputy Commander, Col. Andrew Watson presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Washington State Patrol District Eight Commander, Capt. James Mjor for the department's diligent efforts to recognize five 5th SFAB Advisors who rendered life saving aid to a motorist in Sept. 2021.
The lifesaving award ceremony occurred Mar. 29, 2022 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.
U.S. Army Soldiers from 5th SFAB Recognized for Saving a Life
