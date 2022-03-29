Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 5th SFAB Deputy Commander presents certificate to Washington State Patrol [Image 4 of 4]

    The 5th SFAB Deputy Commander presents certificate to Washington State Patrol

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Deputy Commander, Col. Andrew Watson presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Washington State Patrol District Eight Commander, Capt. James Mjor for the department's diligent efforts to recognize five 5th SFAB Advisors who rendered life saving aid to a motorist in Sept. 2021.

    The lifesaving award ceremony occurred Mar. 29, 2022 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:54
    Photo ID: 7114881
    VIRIN: 220329-A-NQ680-608
    Resolution: 900x564
    Size: 174.53 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 5th SFAB Deputy Commander presents certificate to Washington State Patrol [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 5th SFAB Recognized for Saving a Life

    TAGS

    Lifesaving
    JBLM
    US Army
    Washington State Patrol
    5th SFAB

