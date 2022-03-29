The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Deputy Commander, Col. Andrew Watson presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Washington State Patrol District Eight Commander, Capt. James Mjor for the department's diligent efforts to recognize five 5th SFAB Advisors who rendered life saving aid to a motorist in Sept. 2021.



The lifesaving award ceremony occurred Mar. 29, 2022 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:54 Photo ID: 7114881 VIRIN: 220329-A-NQ680-608 Resolution: 900x564 Size: 174.53 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 5th SFAB Deputy Commander presents certificate to Washington State Patrol [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.