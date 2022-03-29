I Corps Commander Congratulates Lifesaving Soldiers at JBLM

U.S. Army I Corps Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson recognizes Capt. Seamus Bradley, 6th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Physician's Assistant, during an awards ceremony recognizing five U.S. Army Soldiers at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Mar. 29. 2022.



The Soldiers were recognized with a Washington State Patrol Lifesaving Award for their actions assisting a motorist in distress in Sept. 2021.

