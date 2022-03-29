Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Corps Commander Congratulates Lifesaving Soldiers at JBLM [Image 3 of 4]

    I Corps Commander Congratulates Lifesaving Soldiers at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army I Corps Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson recognizes Capt. Seamus Bradley, 6th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Physician's Assistant, during an awards ceremony recognizing five U.S. Army Soldiers at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Mar. 29. 2022.

    The Soldiers were recognized with a Washington State Patrol Lifesaving Award for their actions assisting a motorist in distress in Sept. 2021.

    JBLM
    I Corps
    US Army
    Lifesaving Award
    5th SFAB

