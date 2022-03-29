Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advisors from 5th SFAB Pose with the Washington State Patrol [Image 1 of 4]

    Advisors from 5th SFAB Pose with the Washington State Patrol

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Advisors from 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade pose with Troopers from the Washington State Patrol following an awards ceremony to recognize the life saving actions of these soldiers in September 2021 in Grays Harbor County, Washington.

    The ceremony took place at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Mar. 29, 2022.

