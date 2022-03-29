Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSP Senior Leader Addresses Audience During Lifesaving Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    WSP Senior Leader Addresses Audience During Lifesaving Award Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Washington State Patrol District Eight Commander, Capt. James Mjor addresses an audience of U.S. Army Soldiers during a lifesaving award ceremony at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Mar. 29, 2022.

    During the ceremony, five U.S. Army Soldiers were recognized for saving the life of a motorist in Grays Harbor County, Washington in Sept. 2021.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:54
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    This work, WSP Senior Leader Addresses Audience During Lifesaving Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    US Army
    Washington State Patrol
    Lifesaving Award
    5th SFAB

