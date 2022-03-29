WSP Senior Leader Addresses Audience During Lifesaving Award Ceremony

Washington State Patrol District Eight Commander, Capt. James Mjor addresses an audience of U.S. Army Soldiers during a lifesaving award ceremony at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Mar. 29, 2022.



During the ceremony, five U.S. Army Soldiers were recognized for saving the life of a motorist in Grays Harbor County, Washington in Sept. 2021.

Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US