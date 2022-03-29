Washington State Patrol District Eight Commander, Capt. James Mjor addresses an audience of U.S. Army Soldiers during a lifesaving award ceremony at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Mar. 29, 2022.
During the ceremony, five U.S. Army Soldiers were recognized for saving the life of a motorist in Grays Harbor County, Washington in Sept. 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 20:54
|Photo ID:
|7114879
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-NQ680-819
|Resolution:
|4021x2312
|Size:
|738.34 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WSP Senior Leader Addresses Audience During Lifesaving Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Soldiers from 5th SFAB Recognized for Saving a Life
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT