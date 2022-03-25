Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. James Slaeker talks with Col. Sergio Anaya, 62nd Operations Group commander, during Anaya’s visit for his 100th birthday in Shoreline, Washington, March 25, 2022. Slaeker, a WWII pilot, turned 100 years old on March 26. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 18:36
|Photo ID:
|7114564
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-AO460-1008
|Resolution:
|1413x1010
|Size:
|275.53 KB
|Location:
|SHORELINE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62nd OG commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WWII pilot celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62nd OG commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT