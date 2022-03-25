U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62nd Operations Group commander, looks at photos and newspaper articles written about retired Maj. James Slaeker, a WWII pilot, during a visit to Shoreline, Washington, March 25, 2022, for Slaeker’s 100th birthday. Upon becoming a pilot, Slaeker would serve during three wars, including WWII and the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 18:36
|Photo ID:
|7114563
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-AO460-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|998.47 KB
|Location:
|SHORELINE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62d OG commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WWII pilot celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62nd OG commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT