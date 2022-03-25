WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62d OG commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62nd Operations Group commander, looks at photos and newspaper articles written about retired Maj. James Slaeker, a WWII pilot, during a visit to Shoreline, Washington, March 25, 2022, for Slaeker’s 100th birthday. Upon becoming a pilot, Slaeker would serve during three wars, including WWII and the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

