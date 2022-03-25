Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII pilot celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62nd OG commander [Image 6 of 7]

    WWII pilot celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62nd OG commander

    SHORELINE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    (Center) Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. James Slaeker, a WWII pilot, poses for a photo with his son Ted and Col. Sergio Anaya, 62nd Operations Group commander, during a surprise visit from Anaya in celebration of his 100th birthday in Shoreline, Washington, March 25, 2022. Upon becoming a pilot, Slaeker would serve during three wars, including WWII and the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII pilot celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62nd OG commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWII pilot celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62nd OG commander

