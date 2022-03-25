WWII pilot celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62nd OG commander

(Center) Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. James Slaeker, a WWII pilot, poses for a photo with his son Ted and Col. Sergio Anaya, 62nd Operations Group commander, during a surprise visit from Anaya in celebration of his 100th birthday in Shoreline, Washington, March 25, 2022. Upon becoming a pilot, Slaeker would serve during three wars, including WWII and the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

