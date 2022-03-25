WWII pilot celebrates 100th birthday with visit from 62nd OG commander

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. James Slaeker hands Col. Sergio Anaya, 62nd Operations Group commander, the hats he’s been gifted after completing his military service during a visit for his 100th birthday in Shoreline, Washington, March 25, 2022. Slaeker, a WWII pilot, turned 100 years old on March 26. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

