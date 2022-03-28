Balikatan 22: Flight Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Angel Hernandez, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief, assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 (HMLA-369) prepares to land aboard the USS Miguel Keith during Balikatan 22 off the coast of the Philippines, March 28, 2022. The Miguel Keith, a Lewis B. Puller-class Expeditionary Mobile Base Ship, is a highly flexible platform that provides logistics movement from sea to shore supporting a broad range of military operations. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. Hernandez is a native of Brentwood, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

