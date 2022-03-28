Balikatan 22: Flight Operations

A landing craft air cushion transports equipment from the USS Ashland (LPD-48) to a beach landing during Balikatan 22 at Appari, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

