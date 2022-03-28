Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations [Image 1 of 14]

    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    Exercise Balikatan

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 (HMLA-369) conducts flight operations from the USS Miguel Keith during Balikatan 22 off the coast of the Philippines, March 28, 2022. The Miguel Keith, a Lewis B. Puller-class Expeditionary Mobile Base Ship, is a highly flexible platform that provides logistics movement from sea to shore supporting a broad range of military operations. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 01:55
    Photo ID: 7113032
    VIRIN: 220328-M-KM064-002
    Resolution: 1431x916
    Size: 94.7 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22: Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations
    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    INDOPACOM
    Balikatan 22
    BK22
    FriendsandPartners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT