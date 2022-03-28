Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations [Image 11 of 14]

    Balikatan 22: Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINES

    03.28.2022

    Exercise Balikatan

    A U.S. Marines refuels an AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 (HMLA-369) at a forward arming and refueling point during Balikatan 22 at Cagayan, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 01:48
    Photo ID: 7113045
    VIRIN: 220328-M-KM064-016
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 152.96 KB
    Location: PH
    TAGS

    Balikatan
    INDOPACOM
    Balikatan 22
    BK22
    FriendsandPartners
    Fuel and Reloading Point

