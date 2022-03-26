220326-N-MH203-1012 PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Mar. 26, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks to members of the United States Naval Academy’s Silent Drill Team at the christening ceremony for the future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 26. Lucas is the first Flight III guided-missile destroyer, and will be equipped with the most advanced technology and weapons systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 22:55 Photo ID: 7112954 VIRIN: 220326-N-MH203-1012 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.39 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Christening Ceremony for the Future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Courtney Hillson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.