220326-N-MH203-1008 PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Mar. 26, 2022) The United States Naval Academy’s Silent Drill Team performs at the christening ceremony for the future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 26. Lucas is the first Flight III guided-missile destroyer, and will be equipped with the most advanced technology and weapons systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 22:55 Photo ID: 7112951 VIRIN: 220326-N-MH203-1008 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.29 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Christening Ceremony for the Future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Courtney Hillson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.