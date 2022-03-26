220326-N-MH203-1011 PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Mar. 26, 2022) Ruby Lucas, a sponsor of the future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and widow of the ship’s namesake, speaks during a christening ceremony in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 26. Lucas is the first Flight III guided-missile destroyer, and will be equipped with the most advanced technology and weapons systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 22:55
|Photo ID:
|7112953
|VIRIN:
|220326-N-MH203-1011
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Christening Ceremony for the Future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Courtney Hillson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT