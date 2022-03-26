Christening Ceremony for the Future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

220326-N-MH203-1011 PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Mar. 26, 2022) Ruby Lucas, a sponsor of the future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and widow of the ship’s namesake, speaks during a christening ceremony in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 26. Lucas is the first Flight III guided-missile destroyer, and will be equipped with the most advanced technology and weapons systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

