220326-N-MH203-1010 PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Mar. 26, 2022) Meredith Berger, the acting under secretary of the Navy, speaks during the christening ceremony for the future Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 26. Lucas is the first Flight III guided-missile destroyer, and will be equipped with the most advanced technology and weapons systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

