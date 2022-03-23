Next Gen Dining: Groundbreaking Marks Ten-Years of Teamwork

Wolf Pack members, construction contractors, and local nationals await the official groundbreaking for the new Wolf Pack Dining Facility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2022. Seventh Air Force commander, and “Wolf 51,” Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus and Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer visited the Wolf Pack in celebration of the new construction, the culmination of a ten-year collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

