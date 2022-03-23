Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next Gen Dining: Groundbreaking Marks Ten-Years of Teamwork [Image 2 of 6]

    Next Gen Dining: Groundbreaking Marks Ten-Years of Teamwork

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert “Falcon” Bartlow, 8th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks at at the groundbreaking for the Wolf Pack’s new dining facility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2022. The new facility will increase dining capabilities from 200 seats to more than 700, and is expected to be completed by September 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    8th Fighter Wing
    ROKAF
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

