Col. John “Wolf” Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing commander, delivers remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Wolf Pack’s new dining facility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2022. The new facility will increase dining capabilities from 200 seats to more than 700, and is expected to be completed by September 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 23:16 Photo ID: 7112940 VIRIN: 220323-F-TE443-0146 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.85 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Next Gen Dining: Groundbreaking Marks Ten-Years of Teamwork [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.