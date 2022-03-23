A contracted construction crew member ceremoniously knocks down a wall at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Wolf Pack’s new dining facility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2022. The new facility will increase dining capabilities from 120 seats to more than 700, and is expected to be completed by September 11, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 23:16 Photo ID: 7112942 VIRIN: 220323-F-TE443-0257 Resolution: 5166x3609 Size: 5.05 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Next Gen Dining: Groundbreaking Marks Ten-Years of Teamwork [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.