220328-N-IL330-1143 SAN DIEGO (March 28, 2022) – Sailors handle an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) hose during an aviation firefighting drill on the fight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7112727
|VIRIN:
|220328-N-IL330-1143
|Resolution:
|4801x3201
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
