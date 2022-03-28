Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220328-N-IL330-1143 [Image 4 of 5]

    220328-N-IL330-1143

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220328-N-IL330-1143 SAN DIEGO (March 28, 2022) – Sailors handle an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) hose during an aviation firefighting drill on the fight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

