220328-N-IL330-1105 SAN DIEGO (March 28, 2022) – Sailors conduct a FOD (foreign object debris) walkdown prior to an aircraft firefighting drill on the fight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7112726
|VIRIN:
|220328-N-IL330-1105
|Resolution:
|5156x3437
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220328-N-IL330-1105 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT